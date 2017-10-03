Steyning nursery joins fight against childhood obesity

Southdown Nursery, in Steyning, has become the first to register onto a scheme to encourage children to eat more vegetables.

The scheme – run by Riverford Horsham – raises funds for vegetables boxes in a bid to stop the rise of childhood obesity.

Lucy Smith, head teacher at Southdown, said “Here at Southdown Nursery we decided to hold a Healthy Eating Week, following our recent outstanding Ofsted report’s recommendation to support and encourage families about healthy packed lunches.

“We invited parents to come and participate in the activities during this special week too.

“To round it off with Riverford’s veg lesson was spot on for getting the children, and their families, to get totally immersed in fruit and vegetables. They all had a lot of fun smelling, tasting and preparing the vegetables – and eating them.”

Liz Sowden, from Riverford Horsham, added: “Let (your children) wash, chop, grate and touch fruit and vegetables, and talk about where they come from.

“A veg box is an ideal way to do this, and we also have loads of hints and tips to help parents encourage children to eat well and get them involved in the kitchen in fun and safe ways.”

The Riverford Veg for Schools scheme is open to all schools, pre-schools and nurseries. Find out more at www.riverford.co.uk/veg-for-schools or call Liz Sowden on 01403 337 778