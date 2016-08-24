Steyning food and drink festival officially launched

Steyning and District Food and Drink Festival was officially launched today.

Representatives from local businesses joined volunteers at Whites in High Street, Steyning, to hear about all the events planned from September 3 to October 2.

Also there was Peter Calder, project co-ordinator for Know Dementia, this year’s chosen charity.

Martin Leigh-Pollitt, chairman of Steyning and District Community Partnership’s visitor and tourism group, said: “All of this is about promoting Steyning and district, and there is a fairly wide spread of activities taking place. It is all about trying to develop the local economy and support local businesses.

“It has all the hallmarks of being a great success. Sara from Steyning Bookshop has again pulled the rabbit out of the hat and we have Carol Drinkwater coming here for the supper at Sussex Produce Company Café on September 20.”

The festival is organised by a committee of eight volunteers and it is linked with Horsham District Food and Drink Festival.

A series of breakfasts, lunches and special pizzas, plus a Moving Magical Moments supper on September 22, have been organised to raise money for Know Dementia.

Mr Leigh-Pollitt said: “Know Dementia are doing a huge amount of work with local families in the area, which I think is fantastic and certainly deserves our support.”

Tickets for the Celebrity Supper with Carol Drinkwater are £25, to include a meal, wine and signed book.

For more information, visit www.steyningdistrictfooddrinkfestival.co.uk

