Station evacuated after reports of ‘suspect package’

Rail travellers and staff were evacuated from Crawley Station this afternoon after reports of a ‘suspicious package.’
The alert was sounded and the station closed just before 1.30pm. No trains stopped at the station while British Transport police investigated.
The station re-opened and passengers were allowed back inside around an hour later after police identified the package was ‘not suspicious.’
