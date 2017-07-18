Star joins celebrations as salon wins hit new ITV show

A popular Horley salon has proved it is a cut above the rest after winning a hit new television series.

Laila Paris, in Station Road, has been crowned the best boutique in ITVBe show Spa Wars.

Shane Richie presents Laila Paris with Spar Wars award

The programme sees three salons compete against one another to see which offers the best treatments.

The team celebrated their win at an open air screening of the show at the Farm House pub and were joined by an extra special guest.

Melissa Farry, owner of Laila Paris, said: “Shane Richie came down and gave us our award. One of his sister-in-laws works with us and he came down and did a little speech.

“It’s just amazing, it makes everything worthwhile.”

The salon was specially picked by producers to appear on the show from dozens across the country.

It was up against The Nail & Body Boutique in Reigate and Elite Beauty in Canterbury.

Filming took place back in May and Melissa said she struggled to keep the win a secret.

She said: “We have been inundated with phone calls and messages since.

“I have put my heart and soul into this place, it’s like my other baby. To go and win something like this shows it’s all been worthwhile.”

The show aired last Wednesday (July 13), just as Melissa was preparing to celebrate the salon’s third anniversary.

She appeared on the programme along with two members of her staff, reflexologist Claire Hancock and masseuse Wi.

Claire is deaf and partially blind and carries out massages on customers feet, finding different pressure points which correlate to areas in the body.

Wi specialises in authentic Thai massage and both proved very popular on the show.

Melissa said: “When people come in they feel really relaxed and happy. We have such a good laugh with our clients but we are professional as well.”

