Staff praised for quick actions as two men collapse at leisure centre

Staff and first responders who came to the aid of two men who collapsed at a leisure centre have been praised.

Paramedics were called to Chanctonbury Leisure Centre in Storrington at 8pm last night (January 16).

The ambulance service said staff and local first responders were first on the scene where they discovered a man had collapsed and was not breathing. They resuscitated and helped treat him before crews arrived.

The Air Ambulance also attended and landed in a nearby field.

Paramedics gave the man further treatment before he was taken to the Royal Sussex County Hospital, in Brighton.

On Friday (January 13) another man collapsed at the centre.

The ambulance service said staff and a local doctor treated him at the scene before paramedics arrived.

Two paramedic cars and an ambulance attended at 3.20pm and took the man for further checks at Worthing Hospital.

A spokesman for South East Coast Ambulance Service said: “We are grateful for the assistance provided by anyone at the leisure centre by staff, members of the public and the doctor at the scene.

“We would like to praise the efforts of those at the scene in the minutes before our arrival.”

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1) Make our website your homepage

2) Like our Facebook page

3) Follow us on Twitter

4) Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!

Always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.