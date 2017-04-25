St George’s Day Parade for Petworth and Pulborough Scout Group

It was a poignant day for Petworth and Pulborough Scout Group district commissioner Kath Bridger when she inspected the St George’s Day Parade, which this time took place in Billingshurst, for the last time.

Kath is standing down after seven years as district commissioner at the end of July following her move to Pagham.

SUS-170424-124150001

“I have been a member of the group for more than 30 years and I will still remain in the district as a member of the active support unit,” said Kath, “It was absolutely wonderful to see so many young people and adults joining together to celebrate our national day.”

She thanked Billinghurst Rotary Club and Lions members for organising the road closures and carrying out the marshalling.

Ten of the groups making up the district paraded with members of the District Explorer Scout Units, Scout Active Support Unit and District Leaders and were kept in step by Petworth Town Band. The Salute was taken by Kath, Matthew Pike, deputy county commissioner, Sue Parry, Guide division commissioner and Natalie Evans, Guide district commissioner. A blessing was given by Ben Martin of the Family Church and Father Carl Davies parish priest of St. Gabriel’s Church at the recreation ground.

Matthew Pike presented Joanne Burns and Gloria Gardner with Bars to the Award for Merit, Alan Gardner received the Award for Merit and Hazel Barkworth and Richard Eager were both presented with County Commissioner’s Awards. Kath Bridger presented Chief Scout Awards to Jaime Nicholls, Louis Friend and Connor Jenkins. Long Service Awards went to Chris Wilmshurst and Hadleigh Russell and Wood Badges, for completion of Adult Training, to Sarah Jordan, Alice Dore, Sarah Friend and Paul Sturgeon.

A picnic followed and a display of birds of prey from Kevin Lochner of Hawking About.

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1) Make our website your homepage at www.midhurstandpetworth.co.uk/

2) Like our Facebook page at www.facebook.com/MidhurstandPetworthObserver

3) Follow us on Twitter @mid_pet_obs

4) Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!

The Midhurst and Petworth Observer - always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.