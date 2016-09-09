Special traditional workshop to celebrate National Lacemaking Day

Martlets Lacemakers group will be celebrating National Lacemaking Day on Saturday (September 10) by working lace in the traditional way using pillow and bobbins.

A special workshop is planned for the day in one of the finest of laces, Belgian Rosaline lace, and the meeting will also include all our regular crafting activities with tea, coffee, cakes and a raffle thrown in.

There might even be ‘Catten Cakes’ – spicy cakes traditionally made in Bedfordshire in honour of St Catherine, the patron saint of lacemakers.

Martlets Lacemakers meet at Lavinia House in Denne Square, Horsham, and welcome new members with an interest in any of the textile crafts.

Lace can come in many forms: crochet, knitting, needlelace, embroidery and drawn thread work, macramé and knotting are amongst the techniques enjoyed and appreciated by our members.

They meet on the second Saturday every other month.

For more details and a warm welcome please contact Rosemary Brown on 01273 591346, Cathy Smith 01403 274662 or email: martletslacemakers@yahoo.co.uk