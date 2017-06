Southwater Country Park beach re-opens

Works to improve Southwater Country Park’s beach area have been completed ahead of schedule.

Horsham District Council closed the beach and the surrounding pathways at the beginning of the week as contractors carried out ‘wear and tear’ repairs.

The work was expected to last five days but a spokesman confirmed today the area had now been re-opened.

