South Downs National Park picture winners

Judges in the South Downs National Park photo competition have awarded the £250 first prize to a stunning shot by Bill Brooks taken in the Capability Brown-designed grounds of Petworth Park.

The judges unanimously agreed it was a perfect fit with this year’s competition theme of ‘Building the Landscape’. Second prize went to Isaac Kennedy for Shoreham Cement Works and third was frozen parkland at Petworth by Robert Maynard.

Now the judges have had their say it’s time for everyone else to vote for their favourites from the top six shortlisted pictures. Go to Shortlisted pictures to see the full gallery and choose your favourite.

