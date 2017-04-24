Smiggle set to open new Horsham store

International stationery chain Smiggle is expected to open its new store in Horsham this week.

Excitement has been building after the Australian retailer announced it would be opening a shop in Swan Walk shopping centre earlier this month.

Shoppers are being invited down to the new store, next to the Body Shop, on Friday (April 28) to celebrate the opening which also coincides with National Stationery Week.

John Cheston, Managing Director of Smiggle, said: “We’re thrilled to be opening our store here in Horsham.

“There really is nothing like Smiggle anywhere else on the high street – and it will be great to see the public’s reaction when the doors open during National Stationery Week on April 28.

“It’s important for us to inject fun into everything we do – from product design to store design, we will always focus on delivering to our fans the most original and playful stationery possible.”

Smiggle – where a smile meets a giggle - offers a whole host of funky products including multi-coloured backpacks, eye-catching pencil cases, sparkly stationery, gadgets and gizmos, and lots of goodies to deck out desks.

It has been a revelation since arriving in the UK in February 2014.

The retailer already has more than 90 stores across the country and the Horsham shop is one of many opening in 2017.

Gill Buchanan, centre manager at Swan Walk, said she was delighted to be welcoming the company to the town.

The store is not the only new retailer to have opened in the town this month.

National clothing chain Seasalt opened the doors to its new shop in the Carfax, next to Subway, over the Easter Bank Holiday weekend.

Lia`s Fish Deli and More... has also been welcomed to the Carfax, taking over the shop previously home to Pitcairn and Sons fishmongers.

Read more at: http://www.wscountytimes.co.uk/news/horsham-store-to-re-open-soon-1-7854312

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1) Make our website your homepage

2) Like our Facebook page

3) Follow us on Twitter

4) Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!

Always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.