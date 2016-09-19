SLIDESHOW: tough muddy test for charity

Sorry, we're having problems with our video player at the moment, but are working to fix it as soon as we can

Hundreds of people of all ages got muddy for charity over the weekend while taking part in the Tough Mudder event in Faygate.

Following successful events held in the past in Cranleigh, the Holmbush Farm in Crawley Road was transformed into an obstacle race like no other on Saturday (September 17).

Tough Mudder at Faygate. Photo: Derek Martin

Participants covered 10 to 12 miles over overgrown woodlands, gruelling trails and gritty mud for their chosen course - or just for fun.

New for this year was the Fruit Shoot Mini Mudder - one-mile obstacle course for adventurous kids aged seven to 12.