Slideshow: Horsham's Big Nibble

The annual Big Nibble got underway over the weekend in Horsham.

Food and drink from around the county and further afield was available at various stalls and many of the town's restaurants got involved.

Old Rudgwick Cider Society at Big Nibble; Horsham. Pic Steve Robards SR1720792

For the first time the Horsham Big Busk took place with musicians showing off their skills and entertaining the many visitors to the town.

The public had the chance to vote for their favourite and Upbeat Rockabilly took the inaugural title.

There was plenty for children to do and the Forum was the venue for the Little Nibble, with face painting and rides.

The Big Nibble heralds a host of foodie events that are planned for the month-long Horsham District Food and Drink Festival.



