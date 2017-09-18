Slideshow: Horsham Pink Gift Fair success

Bumper crowds visited the Horsham Pink Gift Fair over the weekend, buying plenty of gift items and helping charity at the same time.

The fair, in its second year, was at the Horsham council offices, at Parkside.

Sara Bozic, left and Sally Pavey at the Horsham Pink Gift Fair

The fair offered a mix of independent stalls to tempt shoppers, and for every £1 spent with stallholders 10% is being donated to the Brighton Cancer Research Laboratories that are working on finding cures for various types of cancer.