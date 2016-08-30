SLIDESHOW: Crawley Irish Festival

The Crawley Irish Festival once again brought together the best of the nation’s music and dance to The Hawth on Sunday (August 28).

The festival is now in its 21st year and there was something for everyone of every age.

Activities and attractions included theatre workshops, Irish dancing demonstrations, three music stages featuring traditional and modern Irish music, children’s entertainment, educational areas, craft stalls and shops selling traditional Irish produce.

Chairman of the Crawley Celtic and Irish Society John Nolan said: “It’s a celebration of Irishness and how we look upon ourselves in the South East.

“This builds on and adds to the multiculture of what Crawley is built upon. With the support, logistical and financial, from Crawley Borough Council and West Sussex County Council and we are proud of what we can do.”