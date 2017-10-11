Sizzling street food live finals

The heat is on for the next stage of the Sussex Food and Drink Awards 2018, with the sizzling Sussex Street Food live finals.

Members of the public will get to vote for their favourite to win when the competition takes place on Sunday, October 22, at The Carfax in Horsham.

Entertaining the crowds at last years Sussex Street Food live finals

Entrance is absolutely free and visitors will be able to enjoy ten of the best street food vendors from across the county from 10am to 4pm.

Finalists include a tempting global feast from Boca Loco in Arundel, fresh and healthy Vietnamese cuisine from CaPhe in Southwick, authentic wood-fired pizzas from The Pizza Oven in Steyning and Garlic Wood Farm, also in Steyning, creatively pairing its top-quality meats with seasonal local ingredients

Paula Seager, co-director of Natural Partnerships CIC, which runs the awards, said: “We are delighted with the fantastic line up of top-quality finalists at this mouthwatering event this year.

“We want everyone to come along with friends and family to enjoy the brilliant atmosphere and celebrate the incredible array of street food vendors that we have in Sussex and, most importantly, to vote for their favourite to win on the day.”

Thousands of people have already voted for their top choices in other categories of this very special awards scheme, which has been running for 12 years and seeks the very best food and drink producers, farmers, butchers and places serving and selling local Sussex produce.

The grand finalists in all the categories will be announced in November and all will be invited to a BAFTA-style awards ceremony on February 7, 2018 at the Amex Stadium in Brighton.

Tickets are now on sale for this special evening, which includes a spectacular seven-course Sussex produce banquet produced by Sodexo Prestige.