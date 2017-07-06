Sixth form students brush up for prize giving evening

Students from Steyning Grammar School’s sixth form college brushed up for their formal prize giving dinner at Avisford Park Hotel in Walberton.

The evening last Thursday was attended by 240 sixth formers, along with mentors, teachers, boarding staff members of the school management team and governors.

Students at Steyning Grammar's formal prize-giving evening. Picture: Tom Packer

Students arriving in their formal attire were greeted by head teacher Nick Wergan.

This year’s guest of honour Amanda Duke joined the Class of 2017 leavers after 18 years of service at Steyning’s Creative and Performing Arts team.

Students enjoyed a glass of sparkling wine before photographs were taken in the grounds. The evening’s formal proceedings began with prizes in the form of tokens, awarded to students in recognition of their approach to learning as positive, independent and engaged young people.

Assistant head teacher Sally Randall gave a speech to the departing students and said: “Value and nurture the friendships you have invested in during your time at Steyning. Go out and be luminous.

“Be a beacon for others. Shine your light, share your force. Importantly love you and love what you do.

“We hope that you will go on to see things that startle you, hope you feel things you never felt before, hope you meet people with a different point of view, hope that you have a life that you are proud of and more than anything else that you are happy.

“Step confidently into the next stage of your lives and never forget that you will always be part of the Steyning Family.”

Head teacher Nick Wergan added: “Draw down on the grit and growth mindset you have developed with us when you need to dig deep - in your future learning, your future work and your future relationships.

“As I have said to you many times, the only thing we have in common is that we are each so different from each other. “Our differences are something to value and to celebrate. Take our ethos at Steyning Grammar of kindness and care and of celebrating diversity, and live it through your lives.”