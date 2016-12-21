Six crews fight fire at Cowfold home

Firefighters have battled a blaze at a Cowfold home.

Six pumps were called to the fire in Horsham Road, Cowfold, at about 1.15pm today (Wednesday December 21).

A spokesman for the fire service said both the ground floor and the first floor of the property were alight.

Firefighters equipped with breathing apparatus used two high pressure hose reels to fight the flames.

The blaze has now been extinguished, the spokesman added.

No injuries have been reported and crews are still at the scene dampening down.

