Sir Roger Moore’s memorable James Bond lines

Former James Bond star Sir Roger Moore has died in Switzerland at the age of 89 after a short battle with cancer, his family has announced.

Fans may remember him filming at Amberley Museum in West Sussex in 1985 for A View to a Kill. The film was released in 1985 and was Sir Roger’s last Bond movie. He is the longest-serving James Bond actor, having spent 12 years in the role – from his debut in 1973, to his retirement from the role in 1985 – and having made seven official films in a row. He is also the oldest actor to play Bond: he was 45 when he started, and 58 when he announced his retirement on December 3, 1985.

To read about how Sir Roger was regarded as having a ‘raw deal’ when it came to the vehicles he came to drive click here.