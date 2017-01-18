‘Sinkhole’ road to remain shut until Monday

A road which was closed by police yesterday after a sinkhole was discovered is to remain shut until January 23.

The hole was discovered by police in East Grinstead between De La Warr Road and a mini roundabout in the High Street.

Drivers are being urged to avoid the areas and buses are also affected.

A spokesman for West Sussex County Council said: “Our advice right now is to please avoid the area if at all possible.”

Meanwhile the sinkhole is being dealt with by South East Water who say the road will remain closed until January 23.