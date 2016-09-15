Singer-songwriter Nell Bryden heads to Horsham Capitol

Autumn 2016 marks the beginning of a UK-wide tour and the release of a brand new single from singer-songwriter Nell Bryden.

You can see her perform live at Horsham’s Capitol on Saturday, September 17 (7.30pm).

A firm favourite on the BBC Radio 2 playlist, Nell’s work has been fiercely championed by the likes of Bob Harris, Chris Evans, Jools Holland, Janice Long, Gary Barlow and the late Sir Terry Wogan.

The new tour will be a special opportunity to hear brand new material for the very first time, as well as enjoying the widely celebrated classic songs that Nell is known for.

Over the course of three studio albums, Nell has provided her listeners with a string of unforgettable musical moments, perhaps none more memorable than her inspirational 2012 breakthrough single ‘Sirens’ – a haunting and powerful testimony based on her experience witnessing the September 11 attacks. The song later attracted the attention of Cher, who covered it on her 2013 album Closer To The Truth.

While the immediacy of Nell’s music arises from her arresting and expressive voice, it is her outstanding talent as a songwriter that leaves a lasting impression.

Her new single ‘What Is It You Want’ is a deeply emotional and heartfelt track, which delves into the strains of an intense relationship.

Nell’s eclectic ear has also propelled her to unexpected success as a radio presenter. In 2014 she hosted a Radio 2 special of transatlantic hits, Nell Bryden’s New York Hour, while January 2016 saw her host an acclaimed four part series, Nell’s Angels, in which she celebrated great female artists across a number of genres: gospel, soul, folk, country, blues, and jazz.

‘What Is It You Want’ is the debut single taken from Nell’s forthcoming album Bloom due to be released in early 2017.

Tickets for the Capitol show cost £18.50 (concessions/Friends £17.50). Call 01403 750220 or visit www.thecapitolhorsham.com.

