Signalling problem causing rail delays between Horsham and Barnham

Rail passengers are facing delays and disruption this morning (Friday April 28) due to a signalling fault.

Southern say that services between Horsham and Barnham are subject to delay and alteration owing to the problem between the two stations.

Southern add that Network Rail, who own and maintain the signalling and track, are attending the reported signalling fault and will be providing updates.

They are on site inspecting the signalling equipment.

Services are unable to run from Horsham in the direction of Barnham.

Hhowever, this will have a knock-on effect to the services which run in the opposite direction.

Services which normally operate between Horsham and Barnham after Three Bridges may be diverted via Hove and Worthing towards Barnham.