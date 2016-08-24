Show blessed with perfect weather

On Saturday August 13, the Small Dole Horticultural Society held its 72nd Summer Show on Mackley’s Sports Field, Small Dole.

All the previous week we had been keeping our fingers crossed that the dry weather continued and we were indeed blessed with perfect weather for the show.

Not everything had gone smoothly prior to the show with some vandalism in the marquee and the late delivery of new equipment so it was a great bonus to get such a perfect day.

It was one of the very best attended shows we have organised for many years and there was a continuous queue at both the tea tent and the ice cream van.

Many people sat with their teas or ices and enjoyed listening to the Patcham Silver Band who have entertained us for many years.

The field was full of stalls, mostly run by charities, both small and large, trying to raise money for their organisations and they all did very well.

Last year was the first year that we invited the RSPCA to run the dog show and this year they both organised and ran their show.

It was very well supported and enjoyed by dogs and humans alike.

Our thanks go to the RSPCA for their publicity and bringing so many extra people to the event.

Entries to our display marquee were well up on last year with perhaps fewer vegetables than but a lot more entries in both cookery and handicrafts.

It is always so gratifying to see the talent of the local residents, and especially from the children.

Our sincere thanks go to all who attended the show, particularly the exhibitors and those who sponsored classes, however, I would like to offer a big personal thank you to those who worked so hard both on the day and in the weeks leading up to the show.

This was our 72nd Summer Show and it would lovely to think that this traditional village show, under ‘canvas’, could reach the 100 but unless we get more help next year it may be our last!

It is therefore pleasing to report that, since the show, there have offers of help, so, maybe, the future does not look quite so bleak.