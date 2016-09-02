Shelley Fountain to stand proud in castle grounds

Horsham’s iconic Shelley Fountain has reached its new home at a castle in Kent.

The Rising Universe sculpture was removed from the town in June after towering over the Bishopric for 20 years.

Shelley Fountain found in storage. Photo by Debbie Fitzpatrick, owner of Fitz n Pieces in Warnham. SUS-160719-115644001

Councillors approved its removal in April after it cost in excess of £200,000 in repairs and maintenance.

Horsham Distirct Council told the County Times the controversial statue had been bought by G Forge Ltd.

A spokesperson said: “The council can now confirm that following a marketing exercise, a bid for the Rising Universe (Shelley Fountain) from G Forge Ltd was accepted.

“The new owners have met the cost of its relocation and transportation.”

Shelley fountain area in Horsham at Bishopric, Pic Steve Robards SR1621112 SUS-160715-171043001

John Forge, owner of G Forge Ltd said: ”We are very pleased to confirm that the fountain has now reached its new home at Westenhanger Castle in Kent, where it will be refurbished to return it to a useable condition.

“We are in contact with its creator Angela Connor to keep her informed of our progress. At this stage we are unable to confirm the timescales involved with this refurbishment process.”

The castle dates back to the Norman era and is now a venue for weddings and corporate events.

A HDC spokesman added: “The council is not in a position to comment on how much was paid for the fountain by the new owners.

“The new owners did pick up all cost associated with the relocation, transportation and refurbishment of the fountain.”

