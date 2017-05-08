Sheep savaged in horror Horsham attack

A sheep was savaged by a dog in a horror attack at a Horsham woodland.

The sheep was grazing at Owlbeech Woods last Thursday (May 4) when a dog, which had been let off its lead, mauled the animal.

Horsham District Council said it owned the sheep and was considering taking further actions against the owner.

It is not the first animal to have been attacked by stray dogs in Horsham with six sheep killed over the past five years at Owlbeech and the nearby Chesworth Farm.

A goat, a cow and seven deer have also been killed in this time as a result of dog attacks.

The sheep is recovering and is currently in the care of vets.

A council spokesman said: “Our thanks go out to the passer by who, on this occasion, helped to free the sheep and alerted us to the incident.

“The council is undertaking an investigation and considering whether a formal prosecution will be undertaken against the person who was in charge of the dog at the time of the attack.

“The council is asking that local dog walkers remember to keep their dogs on leads when walking in areas where there are livestock.”

