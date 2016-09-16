Series of overnight break-ins in village

Police are linking a series of overnight break-ins in a village.

Officers were called to Butts Meadow in Wisborough Green at about 12.20am on Wednesday (September 14).

Police said a man discovered the passenger door to his red Jeep was open. Shortly afterwards, he spotted a dark coloured Mini driving away at speed from a garage, which had been opened, in the same road.

Officers found a further two sheds had been forced open in the road, and tools were left outside them.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact 101@sussex.pnn.police.uk or call 101, quoting serial 20 of 14/09.

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1) Make our website your homepage

2) Like our Facebook page

3) Follow us on Twitter

4) Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!

Always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.