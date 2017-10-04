Selfless girls raise £300 for children’s hospice

The determination of two young girls has raised more than £300 for charity.

Money raised will support Chestnut Tree House, a children’s hospice for the county, which cares for at least 300 children each year.

The compassionate fundraisers worked for several weeks making the loom bands they sold.

Seven-year-olds Edith Weeds and Darcy Vanson, who both live in Horsham, set up their stall under supervision of their parents near St Leonard’s Forest.

Natasha Weeds, mother of Edith, says she is impressed with the girls’ achievement.

She said: “I am so proud of them. It is something they have been planning for months and have spent weeks making the bands.

“They have always been interested to raise money for charity.”

There are around 1,000 families with life-limited children in Sussex.

Chestnut Tree House support families which included psychological and bereavement support, end of life and short break care and sibling support.

It currently costs more than £3.5m each year to provide all the care services provided by the children’s hospice.

Mrs Weeds added: “My daughter was so excited with the money raised.

“They were both beaming like Cheshire cats. We did not expect people to be so generous and supportive.”

The young fundraisers presented the cheque to the hospice on Monday, October 2.

They says it was a brilliant experience and are thankful to everyone who supported.

Edith Weeds says: “I am so proud by what we have raised.”

Darcy Vanson added: “Thank you to everyone for helping us raise this money.”

The girls now plan to spend some time making objects out of Aquabeads selling them to raise cash for Cancer Research UK.