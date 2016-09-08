See the best Lindfield has to offer at packed Arts Festival

Lindfield Arts Festival is rapidly approaching and organisers can proudly say that there is an incredible amount of Lindfield talent to showcase this year.

The event starts on the evening of Friday, September 16, and finishes on Sunday, September 18.

Among the workshops, exhibitions and performances revellers will be able to spot Lindfield experts and professionals sharing their art, crafts and talents.

Master geometer Simon Meakin is holding an Open Studio exhibition, featuring paintings of ethereal beauty.

The art of violin restoration is alive and well and Peter Voigt will offer living proof that many good tunes can be played on an old fiddle.

Cavan Wood aims to enlighten audiences with his views on why we read Jane Austen in the 21st century. He will also examine the life and poetry of John Donne whose metaphysical poetry celebrated both God and sex.

On the literary side Hereward Kaye’s poetry will be read and authors are offering workshops, storytelling and talks about their work. There’s still time to win a set of books by the children’s authors visiting the Arts Festival this year. Find out more at lindfieldartsfestival.com.

Lindfield’s very own BBC2 stars of Britain’s Most Spectacular Backyard Builds show off their Sunday Morning Breakfast Machine in the King Edward Hall.

Esther Featherstone is back showing off her SWOOVE at the beginning of Saturday alongside an impressive show of classic cars, which will include a beautiful red Morgan and an English white Austin Healey Sprite owned by Geoff Heath and Tom Tulip respectively.

There will be another competition on Festival Day (Saturday), the Best in Show and People’s Choice.

Photographer James Winspear has an exhibition in the URC and the URC is hosting more Sussex talent with Rok Skool’s bands and singers, including SisterSister, La Luna and The Larynx, as well as Lorna Collins and Lucy Ellie and the Hophead Band.

The third competition will be for the best graffiti tag completed in one of the workshops. Prize-giving is later on Saturday afternoon.

RSC director Robin Belfield may have left the village but he has written a play called The Branch Line, which will be performed in the High Street by Lindfield Dramatic Club. This ties in nicely with the Arts Festival team joining the procession on Sunday, September 18, from Haywards Heath Station to Victoria Park.

Festival Day starts at 10am with Mark Spofforth, the High Sheriff of West Sussex being greeted by stilt walkers and opening the festival. From then on, visitors can amazed and thrilled by the circus troupe, dancers and buskers. People can also watch concerts and performances, attend workshops or classes and enjoy the refreshments in the King Edward Hall.

Tickets for Mid Sussex Sinfonia concert, Burlesque and the African Drumming workshop are on sale in SWALK. All other reservations for places at workshops and shows need to be made online.

The Lindfield Arts Festival Team are very grateful to their sponsors, supporters and Friends of the Festival, as well as performers and contributors. The Festival is run by volunteers who give their time and energy to put together a varied programme.

Lindfield High Street will be closed on Saturday, September 17, 9am-5pm, with buses on diversion via Hickmans Lane.

To find out more and view the full programme visit www.lindfieldartsfestival.com or email enquiries@lindfieldartsfestival.com.

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be among the first to know what’s going on.

1 Make our website your homepage

2 Like our Facebook page

3 Follow us on Twitter

4 Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends – so they don’t miss out!

Be part of it.