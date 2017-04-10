Search for man following laptop theft

Police are looking to speak to a man in connection with a theft of a laptop on a train.

Police said a woman left her laptop bag on a train when she stepped off to give her friend a card.

The service, travelling between Lewes and Haywards Heath, left before she was able to get back on.

The bag was handed to staff but the laptop was missing.

British Transport Police said: “Officers would like to speak to the man shown in the CCTV image as he may have information which could help with the investigation.

“If you recognise him or have any information about the theft, please call BTP on 0800 40 50 40 or text 61016.”

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1) Make our website your homepage

2) Like our Facebook page

3) Follow us on Twitter

4) Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!

Always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.