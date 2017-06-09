‘Save our history ’– fight to stop Town Hall demolition

An outraged resident is battling to save a town hall from being torn down.

Brian Osterreicher has launched a campaign to stop the planned demolition of Crawley Town Hall, in The Boulevard, after Crawley Borough Council committed to an outline agreement with developers.

The proposals would see the current buildings and two-storey car park next door knocked down and replaced with three blocks of houses, a new town hall, and commercial offices and units.

But Mr Osterreicher, who has lived in the own for 40 years, said he feared for the loss of the buildings and has organised a protest against the plans.

He said: “I feel without a proper town hall we would have no democracy in Crawley. I don’t want them to demolish our democracy.”

He said the buildings were ‘the heart of Crawley’ and were a big part of the town’s long-celebrated history.

“Crawley’s identity is well documented and the Town Hall is one of its main features.

“I am very concerned for the loss of history.”

He added he also feared the demolition could damage public services.

Mr Osterreicher is planning to protest outside the building on Wednesday June 14. He is expected to be joined by a few councillors and has encouraged other residents to join him.

“There were a lot of people that did not even know this was going to happen,” he said.

“There was no public consultation which is wrong, there needs to be public consultation at all times.

“I am so vexed about it and we should all be vexed. This is not a party political issue this is for the people of Crawley.

“Save our democracy now.”

Brian will be demonstrating outside the building from 5.30pm.

He will also be outside County Mall on Saturday, June 10, raising awareness.

