Runners help raise £1,100 for hospice

Organisers of the Wakehurst Willow running event presented a cheque for £1,100 to the chief executive of St Peter and St James’ Hospice on Friday.

The group led by Marion Hemsworth – the madam chairman of the Haywards Heath Harriers – and Ian Dumbrell – a keen runner – organised the running event at Wakehurst in July for its second year.

Ian said: “The event was very popular with over 370 runners taking part and we are delighted to be able to represent all those runners here today by donating to this great charity.”

The Wakehurst Willow run is a friendly, local event attracting fun runners from many clubs and park run events across the county.

The eight kilometre course follows the perimeter of the estate through some stunning scenery.

Marion Hemsworth added: “The hospice does such great work, and the Harriers have been very grateful to the charity for looking after two of our members recently.

“We are so grateful to our Willow runners for allowing us to make this donation to the hospice.”

The event proved hugely popular selling out in a few hours, with 350 runners competing, and has raised some great funds for the associated charities.