Runaway pigs cause traffic chaos after trotting up M23

A group of pigs caused chaos on the M23 after escaping from a field.

Crawley Police received reports of pigs being spotted running loose on the motorway on Saturday (September 10).

On Twitter the force said they searched the road multiple times before locating the troublesome animals between junction 9 and junction 10.

They were eventually caught and have now been returned home, officers added.

