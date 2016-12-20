Roof damaged at shop near ‘most dangerous roundabout ever’

The roof of a Storrington store located next to the ‘most dangerous roundabout ever’ has been damaged.

Former district councillor and local resident Roger Arthur spotted the damage to the shop on the A283 at the junction of School Hill and Manley’s Hill.

Shop damaged on 'most dangerous roundabout ever' at the junction of School Hill and Manleys Hill in Storrington

He claimed it had been done by a lorry trying to manoeuvre around the roundabout.

He said: “Here again we see the impact of a failed transport policy, with no limit on the size of HGVs passing through Storrington.

“They (HGVs) constitute around three per cent of the circa 20,000 vehicles per day but contribute around 30 per cent of the traffic pollution.

“They also cause disproportionate wear to roads, underground services and buildings, while posing a risk to pedestrians on narrow pavements.

Roof of the same store damaged in February 2015 collision.

“A low emission zone (LEZ) would have alleviated those problems, but despite many years in the attempt, our local councils’ have been unable to implement one.

“Meanwhile plans for several hundred more houses have been approved, exposing even more people to the above risks.

“In the UK, over 20,000 deaths are apparently attributable to the impact of road diesel emissions. That should surely be enough to spur our District and County councils into implementing an LEZ.

“Why is it taking so long?”

Horsham District Council launched an air quality trial in the village in 2014, aimed at combatting air pollution problems.

It was abandoned earlier this year after the council concluded a low emission zone ‘will not be possible in this rural location’.

In February 2015 the same shop front was damaged after a lorry crashed into the building trying to negotiate the roundabout.

The A283 High Street was blocked for several hours and the roof of the store was severely destroyed.

The roundabout was branded the ‘most dangerous ever’ by councillor Philip Circus (Con, Chanctonbury).

