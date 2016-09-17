Rocketeers launches new wrap-around service at Heron Way

Rocketeers has opened its second wrap-around setting at Heron Way Primary School.

Following a successful two terms at Kingslea Primary School and a very busy holiday club over Easter, May half-term and the summer, Rocketeers is working in conjunction with Heron Way School to provide a much-needed solution to many parents’ problems of being able to find good quality child care before and after school.

Rocketeers founders Amy Graham and Ciara Keane believe in the importance of a nurturing and enjoyable place for children to grow and learn while giving parents the opportunity to work.

Based within the premises at Heron Way, providing a single drop-off and pick-up point for parents, Rocketeers lifts off at 7.30am each morning and then take the children from the end of school until 6pm providing both breakfast and an after school snack.

Amy is a qualified primary school teacher and is available to assist children with their homework too.

Rocketeers also provides Holiday Care throughout the year for holidays and inset days, for children from all primary schools. They run two sessions from 7.30am to 6pm and 9am to 4pm.

For more information please contact enquiries@rocketeerschildcare.co.uk or visit www.rocketeerschildcare.co.uk