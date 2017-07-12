Road to close for 12 weeks due to bridge work

An historic bridge is being refurbished from Monday (July 17), resulting in a road closure for around 12 weeks.

Stone masons are due to begin refurbishment work on Greatham Bridge near Coldwaltham on Monday to ensure it remains safe for use.

Routine inspections have identified significant erosion to the old stonework, particularly at a lower level where it has been affected by the action of the river.

Bob Lanzer, Cabinet Member for Infrastructure and Highways said: “The work will ensure that this lovely scenic feature in the Arun Valley will continue to be available to residents to enjoy and use.

“The refurbishment will focus on particular areas of the bridge in need of improvement and will be carried out by specialists under the consent of Historic England.”

Due to the narrowness of the road, the bridge will need to be closed to traffic for approximately 12 weeks.

A signed local diversion route will be put in place via the A29 and A283.

The scheme, which will cost £235,000, will ensure access to private properties along the lane will be maintained at all times from the diversion route. Pedestrian access over the bridge will also remain available.

The bridge is an Ancient Monument which was originally commissioned by Sir Henry Tregoz, whose family held the Manor of Greatham in the 13th century.

The bridge was reconstructed in the 1790s and in 2003 it had some some restoration work.