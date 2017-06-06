Riddle of village’s mystery horse

Villagers were left puzzled when a mystery horse rambled into gardens in front of a block of flats in a night-time foray.

People took to social media to try to find the owner of the black and white horse when it sauntered into Storrington at around 2am on Thursday.

The horse spent hours happily munching on lawns in fromt of flats in Ravenscroft as speculation mounted as to who owned the animal.

Sandy Parker, who lives at Ravenscroft, said: “I was outside at about 2am with my dog because it was bursting to go out when I heard something, but I didn’t take too much notice. The dog wouldn’t come back and I thought it must be a fox out there. Then my neighbour said: ‘There’s a horse out here.’

The mystery was finally solved at around lunchtime when the horse’s grateful owner arrived to collect the errant equine.