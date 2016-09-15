Rhodie convinced Storrington can compete in evenly-match league despite latest defeat

Storrington player-manager John Rhodie is convinced that the majority of teams in Division 1 are evenly-matched this season and his side can compete with the best.

Swans started the Southern Combination League campaign brightly going unbeaten in their first five league game with two wins and three draws.

A 3-1 reserve at Midhurst on Saturday followed a defeat by the same scoreline at Langney Wanderers seven days earlier.

Although disappointed by their last two results, Rhodie is upbeat and said: “I personally believe we have a squad strong enough as a club to be competitive. I think any side in this league can beat anyone.

“Langney Wanderers were the best side we have played and for them to go and lose to Selsey on Tuesday night sums it up.

“I do believe when we have a full squad we will show we can compete.”

Midhurst took the lead on 30 minutes on Saturday when a long ball was headed on by Scott Dormer to release Lewis Hamilton, who confidently struck the ball over Gary Elliott.

The second arrived in the 65th minute when Hamilton scored his second of the game when he chipped Elliott following an astute pass from Nathan Casselton.

Soon after the result was sealed when Dormer added a third from Hamilton’s pass.

Storrington never gave up and were rewarded with a consolation goal 13 minutes from the end when Russell Shoebridge scored from close range.

Rhodie continued: “We were disappointing. Midhurst is never an easy place to go and there is never an easy side to play under John (Suter - manager).

“It was very, very tough, but all in all, having lost to Lagney Wanderers the week before, I was hoping to bounce back and pick up a result - at least not lose the game. It was very disappointing to go down as we did.

“For Midhurst, the pitch was in very good condition. The rain came down before the game and let a slick surface which should have suited us as we like to play.

“We came up against a very hard Midhurst outfit and the first tackle flew in early on. I signed a new centre-back Nathan Primus, who is a very good player, during the week and we lost him after 15 minutes.

“We had to reshuffle the whole side and change the formation and we never really go going.”

“We signed him due to being light in that area and we have lost him for a few weeks now.”

Swans travel to leaders Mile Oak on Saturday and Rhodie added: “It’s a very tough place to go. It’s similar to Midhurst as you are never made to feel at ease on the ball.

“We have a couple of players returning, the squad is looking a bit better, so it terms of options, it should be better.”

Storrington: Elliott, Bardouleau, Jarvie, Primus, Meeney, Setchell, Searle, Naylor, Shoebridge, Joe Warner, Fraser. Subs: Rhodie, Josh Warn