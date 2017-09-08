REVIVAL: Vintage fashion stars on the all new Revival Emporium runway

Fashion at the Goodwood Revival has long been a thing with ticket-buyers planning their vintage outfits from the moment they book their tickets.

The Revival is the only historic motor race meeting in the world to be staged entirely in period dress.

Models at the Revival Emporium

Goodwood is embracing this fashion revival with an all-new exhibit called the Revival Emporium, presented by Mastercard. The Emporium will embody the very best of men’s and ladies fashion inspired by and from the Revival period of 1948 to 1966 in a series of fashion shows.

The glamour and romance of the 1940s and ‘50s and the bombshell of ‘60s fashion eras will be brought to life in a series of eight catwalk shows each day, open to all attending the Revival. Seven of the catwalk shows will be ‘inspired by vintage’ and feature modern clothes and accessories available to buy today from a range of beautiful brands.

One show each day will purely feature vintage pieces from the long-established and much-coveted collection of Mark and Cleo Butterfield, vintage clothing experts from Devon who have provided vintage attire to movies and catwalks up and down the country for many years. The show will explore the story behind each piece.

The Emporium will also host the hugely popular Best Dressed competition on Friday, Saturday and Sunday afternoons. A panel of expert fashion reenactors will hand-pick the very best visitor outfits they see each day, photograph them and invite them along to take part in the final on-stage. Best Dressed has long been a Revival institution, presided over by vintage fashion master Nick Clements of Men’s File with Revival-goers coming year-on-year with their best vintage outfits to wow the judges.

The fashion shows and stories around the clothes and Revival fashion will be streamed online at Goodwood.com throughout the event weekend so viewers across the globe can enjoy a celebration of vintage fashion at its best.