REVIVAL: Incredible aircraft line-up for Freddie March Spirit of Aviation

An incredible line-up of aircraft is on display at Goodwood Revival for the 10th anniversary of the Freddie March Spirit of Aviation (FMSoA).

Over the course of the weekend an esteemed judging panel will cast their eyes over some of the most rarely-seen and beautiful pre-1966 aircraft in the world for the renowned FMSoA Concours d’Elegance. Record-breaking skydiver Felix Baumgartner, who in 2012 jumped from a balloon in the stratosphere, will form part of the panel, alongside model and aviation enthusiast Jodie Kidd. Also judging will be former Master of the Royal Household, Air Marshal Sir David Walker, architectural and aviation author Jonathan Glancey, expedition pilot Tracey Curtis-Taylor, former CEO and Chairman of Rolls-Royce Sir Ralph Robins and Avtrade Aviation Executive, aerobatic competitor and air show pilot Jeff Lewis.

1942 Douglas C53 LN-WND

Among the aircraft on display is the only fully functional Bristol Blenheim MkI L6739, a 1944 Beechcraft D17 S Staggerwing, a 1942 Douglas C53, a 1938 Foster Wikner Wicko, a 1939 Lockheed P-38 Lightning, a 1938 Ryan SCW145, a 1930 de Havilland Gipsy Moth and two Supermarine Spitfires. Many of the awe-inspiring aircraft have previously won or been placed in the Concours d’Elegance at Goodwood Revival.

Also making an enormously popular return will be the Red Rockette NC16S Staggering Staggerwing owned by Bill Charney. Captain Biff Windsock, as he is affectionately known, purchased the Staggerwing in 1994 and extensively restored it, having first fallen in love with one in 1940.

For the first time, the Freddie March Spirit of Aviation will be presented by Avtrade, an independent and privately owned global aircraft component service provider to the aviation industry. Founded in 1985 and based in West Sussex ever since, Avtrade has the largest available inventory for parts trading worldwide and there are clear synergies to be drawn in the pioneering nature of the Avtrade business and the late Freddie March.

Throughout the weekend, guests will be able to take their picture inside one of Avtrade’s four giant 3D posters around the FMSoA, depicting scenes from four different regions around the world. Guests can then upload these images to social media using #AvtradeRevival to win a Bose speaker bundle.