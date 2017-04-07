Review: Macca The Concert, Kings Theatre, Southsea

Maybe I’m amazed, but Macca - the Concert paid fantastic homage to the long and winding road that has made Paul McCartney a living legend.

Not long after the Fab Four had changed pop music forever and gone their separate ways Macca re-emerged with Wings and set out on a solo career far longer than the Beatle years- and this show reflects that mighty legacy in fine style.

A top-notch band headed by Emanuele Angeletti as a truly convincing Paul-alike stormed through hits from Macca’s back catalogue, including the Beatles, Wings, and solo gems.

Angeletti has been performing as McCartney since 2000 and in 2012 opened the West End musical ‘Let It Be’ at the Prince of Wales Theatre in London.

He plays piano, bass and guitar and although a natural right hander, taught himself to play left handed bass for authenticity.

He shares Paul’s remarkable vocal range and can handle anything from the tender balladry of Blackbird and Yesterday to the ballsy rock of Lady Madonna and I Saw Her Standing There, complete with all of Macca’s trademark growls and squeals.

The nine-piece band features keyboards, a horn section and talented musicians from the West End cast of Let it Be.

My personal favourites included The Long and Winding Road, Maybe I’m Amazed, and a tear-jerking rendition of Paul’s ode to John Lennon, Here Today.

The first half faithfully recalls the Wings Over America tour of the 1970s, culminating in Band on the Run. The second half nods to Paul’s collaborations with Stevie Wonder and Michael Jackson and includes later hits such as No More Lonely Nights.

Hey Jude provided a fitting finale, and a chance for some full-throated audience participation leaving a warm glow of appreciation for Macca’s magic.