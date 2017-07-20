REVEALED: Village full of stars

A village is filled with lots of little Stars - in every sense of the word.

According to new research by the British Christmas Tree Growers Association there are more people with the surname Star living in Pulborough than anywhere else in the UK.

BCTGA map of Christmas names

Meanwhile, people called Christmas hark from Cambridgeshire, those named Rudolph from Kent, Santa’s live in Scotland while all three wise men – Balthazar, Melchior and Caspar – can be found in Bedfordshire.

The association used national data to map out the hotspots for these names and is now launching a nationwide search for the man or woman with the most Christmassy name.

Harry Brightwell, secretary of BCTGA, said: “If you know a Mary Christmas, Miss L Toe, Robin Redbreast, Gabriel Angel or Frank Incense, we want to hear from you.

“We know there are Stars out there, a few Advents and a Grinch or two and we suspect some of you – a Douglas Fir or a Scott Pine maybe - might share a moniker with a specific type of Christmas tree.”

Harry Brightwell

Mr Brightwell said he was on the lookout for someone whose name epitomised the history and traditions of Christmas in the UK.

“UK Christmas traditions include stockings, mince pies, turkey, pudding, Santa Claus and decorating Christmas trees, something we have been doing since the reign of Queen Victoria.

“This year BCTGA are launching a Keep It Real campaign to encourage more people to buy a real tree. To celebrate we want to give the winner of our Christmas Name Competition a real tree to take pride of place in their home for December.”

People with Christmassy names are asked to enter the competition on the BCTGA Facebook page.

