Revealed - how much money was created from Sunday and Bank Holiday parking charges in Horsham

Sunday and bank holiday parking charges in Horsham town centre netted the council more than £260,000 last year.

A flat all-day rate of £1.50 was introduced for visitors to the town’s surface and multi-storey car parks in April 2016.

A petition was set up opposing the charges, but Horsham District Council argued they were needed to help the authority’s finances, while very few councils had no parking charges on Sundays whatsoever.

According to figures providing by the council to the County Times, a total of £262,732 was raised in the first year of Sunday and bank holiday charges in the town.

This exceeded the projected revenue of £200,000.

Prior to the charges’ implementation, the council spent £12,490 on new signage, and £1,614 on software, while three new parking enforcement staff cost £20,691.

The four Sundays where charges raised the most money were those preceding Christmas Day, with the highest figure of 5,923 reached on December 11.

The quietest Sunday of 2016/17 was New Year’s Day where just £1,149 of revenue was received.

The highest amount of money generated on a bank holiday was May 2, 2016, where car park income was £5,264.

On average the car parks generated £4,692 each Sunday and bank holiday over the 2016/17 financial year.

The petition to keep free Sunday parking in Horsham last year gained more than 4,500 signatures, with supporters criticising a lack of consultation and the potential impact of charges on town centre businesses.

But confirming the charges, Ray Dawe, leader of the council, said: “This new all day charge at the low cost of only £1.50 for the use of supervised car parks compares extremely favourably with our neighbouring major shopping towns.”