Residents raise cash children’s hospice

Staff and residents at Elmbridge Village, a local retirement community in Cranleigh, have raised more than £300 for Shooting Star Chase, a nearby children’s hospice, through a special Christmas raffle.

Almost everyone who works or lives at the village pitched in, buying raffle tickets and donating prizes, which ranged from wine and chocolates to a giant Christmas cracker and a superb hamper packed full of goodies.

Elmbridge’s Village manager Keith Henesey drew the winners on Tuesday December 20 in front of a crowd of smiling residents and employees.

Interesting Shooting Star Chase, which cares for babies, children and young people with life-limiting conditions and their families, was also drawn at random from a collection of nominations made by residents.

“We decided that our residents should elect which charity the money raised would be donated to,” said Keith. “Naturally people here hold different causes close to their hearts for personal reasons, so this seemed a fair way of doing it.”

He added: “People at Elmbridge are brilliant when it comes to supporting fundraising initiatives and helping others, especially at times such as Christmas. This is one of the reasons I love my job and I am grateful to be surrounded by such a friendly, compassionate group of individuals.”