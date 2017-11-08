Residents celebrate victory in battle over pavement

Residents living in a conservation area are celebrating after winning a battle over paving slabs near their homes.

West Sussex County Council informed residents by letter last week that they planned to resurface paving in Richmond Road from St Christopher’s Close to Wimblehurst Road, Horsham, and replace slabs with tarmac.

The work was due to start on Monday but angry residents contacted the council and called for the works to be halted.

Grandmother Andrea Holmes said: “It’s a nonsense. They shouldn’t be doing it in a conservation area. There is nothing wrong with the slabs.”

She said she feared that if the re-surfacing work went ahead it could damage the roots of nearby trees.

Another resident, who did not want to be named, said that no previous consultation over the proposed resurfacing had taken place with residents.

But, after hearing that the county council had decided to halt its planned works in the conservation area, she said: “We’re delighted that the council has listened to our concerns.”

A West Sussex County Council spokesman said: “We have listened to residents’ concerns about replacing the slab paving with tarmac in these roads and removed these schemes from this programme of work.

“We will continue to monitor the condition of these pavements as part of our routine inspections and carry out repairs if a fault is found that presents a hazard.”