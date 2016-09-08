Residents and businesses beset by telephone issues

Businesses and residents in Cowfold and Partridge Green have been dogged by telephone problems in the past week.

Many have taken to social media to voice their concerns about what is happening.

Shaun Tobin, director of Seawhite ltd on Star Road Trading Estate, said:

“The fault is intermittent and consists of your phone ringing and nobody being there.

“The caller complains that their call is picked up, but silence ensues.”

Mr Tobin reported that the fault seems to be affecting a large number of people and local businesses.

“With the start of the new term this breakdown is proving disruptive and costly.”

BT has been approached for comment.

