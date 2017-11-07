Remembrance services near you this weekend

A number of services will be held over the weekend to commemorate members of the armed forces who died in the line of duty during the First World War.

Here is a list of services near you this weekend.

Billingshurst:

On Sunday, November 12, there will be a parade to the War Memorial ahead of a ceremony and laying of wreaths at 11am.

This will be followed by a church service before a parade to Billingshurst Community Centre at approximately 12.10pm.

There will also be an evening Songs of Praise Service at Trinity United Reformed Church, in West Street and High Street.

Henfield:

On Friday, November 10, students from St Peter’s School will take part in a ceremony at St Peter’s Church to commemorate the 11 servicemen who are buried in Henfield’s cemetery.

The service will begin in the church at 11am when eulogies will be read by pupils from year 6.

The service then moves to the cemetery where poppy crosses will be laid at their graves, and where other servicemen, not buried in Henfield, are remembered.

There will also be a service at St Peter’s Church on Sunday, November 12, at 9.45am and a parade at 10.50am.

Horsham:

The Horsham Branch of the Royal British Legion (RBL) in conjunction with Horsham District Council will hold a short ceremony at the War Memorial in the Carfax in Horsham on Saturday November 11.

This is for those who wish to remember at the ‘11th hour of the 11th day of the 11th month’. Music will be played from 10.30am with the bugler sounding the Last Post at 10.59am.

The Exhortation – ‘They shall grow not old as we that are left grow old; Age shall not weary them, nor the years condemn; At the going down of the sun and in the morning; We will remember them’ – will be given by Nigel Caplin, chairman, RBL Horsham Branch, and followed by a two minute silence.

Peter Burgess, vice-chairman of HDCo, will lead the wreath laying.

Father David Bouskill from Holy Trinity Church, Horsham, will speak and say a short prayer.

The War Memorial in the Carfax will also be the focus of this year’s Remembrance Sunday service in Horsham at 11am on Sunday November 12.

The timings for the service will see the Parade arrive at Horsham’s War Memorial at approximately 10.50am.

Led by the Rev Canon Guy Bridgewater, the Vicar of Horsham, the service will begin with the hymn ‘O God Our Help in Ages Past’.

This will be followed by The Last Post. The vicar will then lead the Exhortation.

The two minute silence, in memory of the fallen, will then be held at 11am.

The chairman of Horsham District Council, Roger Clarke, will lead the wreath laying on behalf of the people of the Horsham district.

He will be followed by Nigel Caplin, chairman of the Royal British Legion Horsham Branch, and Jeremy Quin, Horsham MP.

Representatives of the armed services and youth organisations will then lay their wreaths, each as a mark of solemn respect.

A church service will follow at the Parish Church of St Mary The Virgin in the Causeway, Horsham to which everyone is invited.

Steyning:

Steyning will be holding two remembrance services over the weekend.

On Saturday, November 11, there will be a short service of remembrance and laying of wreaths at the Memorial Garden, in Mill Road at 10.45am.

There will also be a remembrance service at St Andrew’s and St Cuthman’s Church, in Vicarage Lane, Steyning, starting at 10.45am on Sunday, November 12.

Storrington:

This year’s community parade will meet at the bus stop in Mill Lane at 2.15pm on Sunday, November 12, before it departs at 2.35pm.

The parade is expected to arrive at St Mary’s Church before 3pm where there will be a short wreath laying ceremony at the war memorial followed by a church service and refreshments after in the Storrington Sports and Social Club.

All uniformed organisations are invited to join the parade and serving or former military service personnel are particularly encouraged to join.