Recruitment drive for ‘life-changing’ slimming club consultants

Slimming groups in Crawley are heading for another successful year after helping people lose thousands of stone in 2016.

Slimming World has relaunched and set up several new groups around Crawley and the firm has now launched a recruitment drive to train more consultants as they hit their busiest season.

Crawley team developer Carly Milham runs the Maidenbower groups, where members lost 17,020lb (1,215 stone) in2016.

She said: “We’re going through a period of steady growth. In 47 years, millions of people have changed their lives with Slimming World’s brilliant combination of a hunger-busting eating plan, increased activity and weekly group support.

“Now, with obesity at an all-time high – two out of three adults in the UK are overweight or obese – and government predictions say that 80 per cent of men and 70 per cent of women will be overweight or obese in the next decade – the demand for our unique warm and friendly approach has never been greater.”

All consultants are past or current members of Slimming World and each go through an in-depth training programme awarding them with diplomas in nutrition and the psychology of weight management.

Holly Jones’ Crawley Down group has lost 78.5st since she set it up in 2016.

She said: “Slimming World provides support 52 weeks of the year and our members know from the minute they first walk through the door, often when their self-esteem is at its lowest, that they will never be judged, that their details are completely confidential and that they are with people who understand them – because we’ve all been Slimming World members .”

They support slimmers through the ‘food optimising’ healthy eating plan. They have taster sessions when members swap recipes

Holly explained: “It encourages people to fill up on unlimited amounts of satisfying foods such as meat, fish, poultry, vegetables, fruit, eggs, pasta and much more, and to enjoy meals with the whole family.

Meals like curry and rice, lasagne, Sunday roasts and even fish and chips. Members love the fact that they aren’t restricted.”

The next Slimming World careers opportunity event at the Aurora Hotel in Crawley on Sunday January 8 at 10am.

For more information call Carly on 07758 217870 or see www.slimmingworld.co.uk/careers. Also call her if you would like to know more about Slimming World.