Record number of applicants at town flower show

A record number of entries were submitted to the annual Steyning Flower Show over the weekend.

The Steyning Centre, in Fletchers Croft, Steyning, was a blaze of colour with Dahlias, Gladioli and mixed vases of every flower imaginable throughout Saturday afternoon.

Albert Brownlee with his prize-winning and heaviest pumpkin in show

The was also a record number of entries in the cookery section.

Chrissie Tatnall won the best flower arrangement with a wonderful exhibit called Fruity Flowers.

As well as conventional flowers in the arrangement, there was an ingenious addition of red flowers made from carved cherry plum tomatoes mounted on colourful sticks.

The RHS Banksian Medal awarded for the most points in the horticultural classes went to Colin Lindfield who also won several other cups for his vegetable exhibits.

Chrissie Tatnall won the best flower arrangement award

Charles Ashby won the cup for most points in the Dahlia classes and the Dahlia Society’s Silver medal for the best vase of Dahlias in show.

John Cole won the bronze medal for the best Dahlia bloom.

The cookery section had as many as 11 entries in one class and judge Des Banks was challenged to find outright winners.

Lynne Broome was the champion on the day and was awarded the Slaughter cup for most points in the cookery.

Albert Brownlee, 6, who narrowly missed out on the Heaviest Pumpkin competition last year, was determined to win this year and had been busy on his mother’s allotment in Horsham watering his pumpkin all summer.

It was difficult to find a man strong enough to lift it onto the show bench and too large to weigh on the scales available.

A well-deserved first prize with a special award given to young Albert for his effort.

Charles Ashby, the society chairman, said: “It was great to see so many entries in the show and in particular the additional number of new people entering for the first time.

“Flower shows have a long tradition and sometimes have been too serious in the past.

“In Steyning we make them fun, people really do have a good day and that is why we still get new people entering and a great atmosphere among our many members.”

Charles also thanked his committee and the tea ladies who helped make the afternoon ‘a most enjoyable success’.