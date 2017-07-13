Search

Readers’ reaction to Leonardslee Gardens sale

News that Leonardslee Gardens at Lower Beeding have been bought and will be re-opened brought masses of support from our readers.

Our Facebook page post generated hundreds of favourable reactions and numerous comments.

Will the wallabies be back? We took this photo of a new-born white wallaby in 2010 at Leonardslee

Sandra Williams asked: “That’s great. Wonder if they will get the wallabies back?”

In fact, the wallabies were obviously a favourite as a number of people asked a similar question.

Brenda King was also pleased by the news: “So glad, was thinking how rundown it looks from the outside every time we drive by.”

In years gone by Leonardslee hosted various events and Sally Lerwill made a good point: “Fab news, bring back the craft fairs too, please.”

Stunning views in Leonardslee Gardens

There’s no timetable announced yet as to when the gardens might re-open but, judging from the many positive comments, there will be no shortage of people interested in visiting.

Blossom, bluebells and rhododendrons - the beautiful sights of Leonardslee Gardens

Leonardslee Gardens at Lower Beeding

