Range of trips and activities held by church

Brighton Road Baptist Church in Horsham held their sixth annual ‘Holiday At Home’ from Wednesday August 10 to Friday August 12.

The aim of this event, which is targeted at folk who live alone and rarely get away, is to provide an opportunity to participate in various activities and outings and to enjoy social interaction.

Thirty-seven guests participated in one or more days during the week, picked up from their homes by our volunteer drivers and after coffee and biscuits they were treated to a range of activities which included cake decorating, flower arranging, tin marbling, word searches and reminiscing with memory boxes from Horsham Museum.

Despite the mobility and sight limitations of several of the guests there was a good attendance at the ‘armchair aerobics’ session and many also thoroughly enjoyed the hand massage.

Good weather ensured that the all-day outing was a great success. First stop was Shoreham Airport for coffee and plane spotting, with several planes landing and taking off against the back drop of the South Downs and Lancing College.

This was followed by lunch and an afternoon of musical entertainment at the Torch Holiday Centre in Hurstpierpoint, another beautiful setting with stunning views over the Downs.

Food played an important part in the three days and a home cooked lunch was provided each day and cakes and scones were on the menu for afternoon tea.

The theme for this year’s event was the Queen’s 90th birthday and the guests were treated to a Royal garden party on the final afternoon, at a local private garden. In keeping with royal tradition, hats were the order of the day and the morning was spent decorating straw hats with red, white and blue flowers and ribbons.

Each guest received a copy of the Bible Society’s tribute to her majesty - ‘The Servant Queen and the King she serves’.

As a church we aim to show our faith by reaching out into the local community and we believe that this time together enables us to show God’s love for each person in a practical way.