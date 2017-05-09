Raising awareness of a serious condition

More than 19,000 people in the Horsham area are thought to suffer from coeliac disease and gluten intolerance.

The disease - an autoimmune condition triggered by an intolerance to gluten - can result in serious complications if left untreated.

Now awareness of the disease is being highlighted by the gluten-free food brand Schär which is urging anyone who thinks they have the disease to seek advice.

The firm is staging a roadshow today (Tuesday) at Tescos in Broadbridge Heath, between 10am and 5pm.

In the UK, the condition affects 1 per cent of the population, however, less than a quarter of those believed to have the condition have been clinically diagnosed. In addition, 13 per cent of the UK population could be living with an intolerance to gluten; also known as non-coeliac gluten sensitivity.

In Horsham this equates to an estimated 1,359 people living with coeliac disease and up to 17,663 with an intolerance to gluten.